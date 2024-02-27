News release from the City of Asheville:

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the City of Asheville’s Community & Economic Development Department will host a community feedback session for the findings and draft recommendations for the Affordable Housing Plan.

The meeting will feature an interactive presentation of the plan’s findings, including demographic and market analysis, equity considerations, survey results, and the priorities and themes identified from the open house engagement events held in January. Draft recommendations for addressing affordable housing using City resources will also be presented.

Spanish-language interpretive services will be available. Refreshments will be provided.

Affordable Housing Plan – Community Feedback Session on Draft Recommendations

March 27, 2024

Doors at 5:30, Presentation and Community Feedback 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m

Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Banquet Hall

“This meeting will be an interactive opportunity for the community to see the results of the Affordable Housing Plan work so far, and provide feedback on the findings and draft recommendations,” said Sasha Vrtunski, Affordable Housing Officer with the City of Asheville’s Community and Economic Development Department. “It will provide a clear snapshot of how the housing crisis affects Asheville, particularly those most affected by the rising cost of living, and how we can intervene to create more equitable affordable housing.”

In May, the consultants will return to Asheville to present a final draft of the plan and recommendations to the City Council. Those meetings will be posted through the City’s website and social media.

