News release from the office of Representative Lindsey Prather:



Governor Roy Cooper announced that Buncombe County Schools will receive a North Carolina Innovative School Breakfast Grant to expand healthy breakfast for students. The NC Innovative School Breakfast Grants were funded through federal funds directed by Governor Cooper in October 2023.

The NC Innovative School Breakfast Grants will go to school districts and charter schools that implement innovative school breakfast models to expand student participation in school breakfast, including Breakfast in the Classroom, Second Chance Breakfast, and Grab and Go Breakfast. A healthy school breakfast and lunch is proven to enhance student attendance, discipline, and academic performance.

“I am so grateful for this investment in nutritious school breakfast for students across Buncombe County,” Rep. Prather said.“Children in Buncombe County Schools will be less hungry and more ready to learn. Every child deserves to have a healthy meal, and this is just one of the many valuable things our public schools provide to students.”