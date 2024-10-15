The City of Asheville Water Resources Department is issuing a Boil Water Notice for all City of Asheville water customers due to loss of pressure in distribution system pipes and levels of turbidity (particles) in the water. If you receive this message, you are under a Boil Water Notice.

A Boil Water Notice means there is contamination due to impacts from Hurricane Helene including the potential for untreated water in the distribution system from pipe breaks and levels of turbidity that exceed Safe Drinking Water Act standards initially used to restore water pressure. Your water may look cloudy and/or have a chlorine odor.

It is Required for customers to vigorously boil tap water for 1 minute before consuming it. Once laboratory testing of the system confirms the possibility of risk is not present, customers will receive notification that the boil water notice has been lifted via the same method you received this notice.

Where can customers go to get information?

For further information, please call 828-251-1122, or visit the City of Asheville Website www.ashevillenc.gov/helene.

Water can be used for flushing toilets, laundry, bathing, washing dishes at 170 degrees, and washing hands for basic personal hygiene but not for commercial food preparation. During bathing please monitor small children to ensure they do not accidentally drink the water. Infants can be given sponge baths.

What to do before water service returns:

Flip off the breaker to your water heater. Turn off water to your water heater. Turn off hot water under your sinks. Remove aerator (it typically unscrews) on faucets. Turn off the ice maker. Turn off water to your whole house filter, if you have one.

What to do when your water service returns

Flush your home plumbing by running the bathtub’s cold water faucet. Your water heater may be turned back on once your home’s plumbing has been flushed. It’s safe to flush your toilet after completing steps 1 and 2.

What should I do once the notice is lifted?

Customers are advised to wait 2-3 hours, then flush only the cold water lines for 10-15 minutes. If discolored water or air is still present, please call customer service at 828-251-1122.