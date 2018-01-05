Press release from City of Hendersonville:

The City of Hendersonville has experienced a main water leak downtown resulting in broken valves due to the extreme cold weather conditions. The affected areas are parts of Washington Street, West Allen Street, Justice Street, 4th, 3rd and 1st Avenues. (Please see attached map for more precise affected areas.) Crews are working diligently to make repairs and an estimated time for completion is Friday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m.

The Water Department would like to remind everyone that a Boil Water Advisory means that if you feel you need to boil your water, you may do so. A Boil Water Notice means you are required to boil your water before use. Please use your own discretion today as this is a Boil Water Advisory.

For questions or concerns please contact Andy Brogden at 828-214-9567 or abrodgen@hvlnc.gov