Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is now inviting residents to apply for the Spring semester of the Citizens Police Academy. The Citizens Police Academy is a free course that teaches participants about the philosophies, policies and guiding principles of law enforcement and the ethical conduct governing police services in the community. It gives participants an opportunity to appreciate and better understand the problems and challenges facing law enforcement. Participants will also be given time to offer comments, ideas and solutions.

Classes begin Thursday, March 1, and are held each Thursday for a total of 12 weeks. Classes meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building in downtown Asheville (100 Court Plaza). Dinner is provided.

The course consists of basic classroom instruction, presentations and demonstrations of topics such as criminal investigations, constitutional and criminal law, use of force, departmental structure and defensive tactics. Participants will also be given the opportunity to ride along with an officer.

Those wishing to participate must apply and be accepted. You can download a copy of the application online. For more information on the academy please contact Officer Ryan Justus at 828-259-5834 or rjustus@ ashevillenc.gov.