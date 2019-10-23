Press release from Pam Cook Communications:

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is looking for fashion designers to compete in the 6th Annual Color Me Goodwill fashion show, which will take place on Friday, March 20, at The Orange Peel.

Each designer will receive $125 to shop for clothing and materials at local Goodwill stores which they use to upcycle and repurpose into a five-piece runway collection. Local hair stylists and makeup artists will assist designers and models the day of the show.

A panel of judges will score the collections based on the construction of the garments, the skill and quality of the sewing, creative use of the original materials. And innovative design. The first-place winner

will receive $500. In addition, audience members will vote on their favorite designer to receive an audience choice award, with a prize of $200.

“The Asheville fashion community immediately embraced Color Me Goodwill, which is why we’ve made it to this milestone,” said Sara Butner, Goodwill’s communications manager. “The show has sold out every year, and we expect a standing-room-only crowd at The Orange Peel again this time.”

“Color Me Goodwill showcases the unique finds available at our stores every day,” Butner said, “Each collection features a model who’s participated in Goodwill employment and training programs. So the event shows how purchases in Goodwill stores help people in the local community find jobs and get back on their feet.”

Designers can apply to be considered for Color Me Goodwill 2020 by emailing Sarah Merrell at smerrell@fletchermarketingpr.com before December 1 and providing the following information:

• Images and/or links to examples of work

• Brief narrative about experience in design

• Contact information including name, phone number, email address, and website.