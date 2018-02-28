Press release from Richard Baker:

Please joineth the 10+ artists on the second floor of the Wedge Studio in the River Arts District on Saturday, April 14, from 3–7 p.m. and make merry on Talk Like Shakespeare Day. UNCA Drama Department will be on site and there’s no telling what they mayest do! Themed costumes are welcome and encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to this one-of-a-kind observance of National Talk Like Shakespeare Day here in noble Asheville. (And, yep, forsooth, it is a real holiday.)

Landscape artist Richard Baker says that he will have cheat sheets if thou do so needeth. Beareth in mind these things about the Bard of Avon:

· Shakespeare is the number one poet and playwright of all time.

· He invented more than 1,700 words that we use today.

· There is a Shakespearean quote for every occasion.

Poetry readings are welcome. Come out and help support UNCA’s Drama Department.

The Winter’s Tale is done. This is a new-kindled event to usher in spring. Quoth the Bard: “…[P]roud pied April, dressed in all his trim/Hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” So hie ye hence to see some most excellent creations from the talented artists at the Wedge. Second-floor artists ply their arts in the mediums of oils, encaustics, metal sculpture and more. Participating artists include Richard Baker, Sandra Bottinelli, Dagmar Bruehmueller, Frances Domingues, Patricia Hargrove, Perry Houlditch, Joyce Thornburg and Ken Vallario.

“We do most humbly ask your presence,” Baker says, “so hie ye anon to this jollyeth masquerade. I am afeared that if ye miss it, peradventure ye shall be in temper most foul. This promises to be an occasion just As You Like It.”

Wedge Studios is located at 129 Roberts Street. For more information, contact Richard Baker at (828) 234-1616 or richardbakersstudio@gmail.com.

“The wheel is come full circle: I am here.”