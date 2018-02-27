Press release from Pan Harmonia:

Monday, March 19 at the BLOCK off Biltmore in the YMI

2018 marks 333 years since the birth of JS Bach, yet his profoundly beautiful and brilliantly crafted music remains as compelling as ever. This March the luminous mezzo soprano, Brittnee Siemon, joins Pan Harmonia instrumentalists in performances featuring arias by the Baroque master.

This program will also feature music by Chevalier St. Georges, Joseph Boulogne, aka “The Black Mozart.” Born in Guadeloupe, Boulogne was the son of a wealthy French planter and a woman, who was born a slave. Joseph Boulogne was educated in France and became one of the leading violinists of his time. Today he is remembered as the first classical composer of African ancestry.

This performance is made possible by a Program Support grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.

Monday, March 19, 7:30 PM – The BLOCK off biltmore in the YMI, Downtown Asheville, 9 S Market St B, Asheville, NC 28801

Brittnee Siemon, mezzo-soprano – Kate Steinbeck, flute – Rosalind Buda, bassoon

Mariya Potapova and Karen Pommerich, violins – Anastasia Yarbrough, viola

Tickets are $20 advance / $25 day of show / $5 Active military and students

Advance tickets available at panharmonia.org/shop

Seating is limited. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase, 10% of purchases to benefit the Lee-Walker Heights afterschool program directed by Ms. Elinor Earle. Pan Harmonia musicians will perform a kids’ concert at Lee-Walker Heights on Monday afternoon prior to the evening concert.

For further exploration, join Pan Harmonia musicians for Midday Music. Peek behind-the-scenes into the experience of music-making – meet the musicians, learn about their process, inspiration, the music they love and more! This series will be a mix of talks and open rehearsals as professional players come together to discuss and shape the music from early sounds to polished beauty. Guaranteed to be interesting, insightful and humorous. Feel free to bring friends.

Midday Music: Friday, March 16, 1:30 PM

Biltmore United Methodist Church

376 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville 28803

Free and open to the public