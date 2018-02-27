Press release from Spring Equinox Meditation:

The spring equinox is a time of balance, renewal, and new beginnings. The tilt of the earth in its orbit aligning with the sun. A perfect time to take a moment to align yourself with your highest intentions.

If meditation is not your thing, a sound meditation may just be! Sound requires much less effort to free the thinking mind from its hamster wheel of thoughts.

All life vibrates at certain frequencies, just like the strings on a guitar. When the string falls out of tune, the clash of the out-of-alignment frequencies can easily be heard. It is the same with our ever uctuating ‘state of mind.’

The lucid wake/dream state that sound can induce allows for deep relaxation which in turn allows the body, mind, and soul to regroup, recharge, and realign. A cosmic tune up so to speak.

A sound meditation is simply a meditation facilitated by sound with instruments such as singing bowls, gongs, shakers, rain sticks, frame drums, and more. Participants are free to come and go, stand, sit or lie down. Sound allows a turning inward, without words or instruction and can carry a participant effortlessly into a deep place of stillness to ease stress, anxiety, and physical pain.

Lucid Sound Project

Tuesday March 20, 2018 5:00-6:30pm

ALL ARE WELCOME

$5

The BLOCK off Biltmore

39 S. Market St. (corner of Market & Eagle) *feel free to bring yoga mats, pillows, or blankets

Find out more at: lucidsoundproject.com