Press release from Creation Spirituality Community:

Artists, musicians, activists, scientists and mystics gather to celebrate their sacred work at the creation spirituality community’s 2018 international gathering being hosted at Jubilee! Community April 26–29 in downtown Asheville.

This is one of the few times that the Creation Spirituality Community’s international gathering comes to the East coast. It is a long weekend designed for activists, practitioners, artists, mystics and scientists to come together to connect their purpose and pursuits to the sacredness of the earth.

It kicks off Thursday evening with a concert by Abraham Jam–composed of Billy Jonas, David LaMotte, and Dawud Wharnsby– three “brothers” from the three Abrahamic faiths, Muslim, Jewish and Christian. Jonas, LaMotte and Wharnsby have performed extensively over the last few decades in their individual careers.

The weekend continues with keynotes by Matthew Fox and Marcia McFee, body prayers with Michael Mansfield, a cosmic mass, Sunday celebration with Jubilee! and over 20 workshops with wisdom keepers from around the world.

“Matthew Fox,” according to Thomas Berry, Catholic priest and Earth scholar, “might well be the most creative, the most comprehensive, surely the most challenging religious-spiritual teacher in America. He has, it seems, created a new mythic context for leading us out of our contemporary religious and spiritual confusion into a new clarity of mind and peace of soul, by affirming rather than abandoning any of our traditional beliefs.” Fox will be launching his new book The Order of the Sacred Earth.

Dr. Marcia McFee is an author, worship designer and leader, professor, preacher and artist. During the gathering she will be unveiling her six “Sacred Earth- Sacred Work” worship experiences that will be used by hundreds of ministries around the country

Local wisdom keepers join the international lineup of workshop leaders, including: Jeff Firewalker Schmitt, PhD, co-founder of the Eagle Condor Council; Majo Madden who runs a blog “Releasing the Force”; Ruby Falconer Shamanic Breath Work practitioner of Venus Rising; Joan Naylor who works with refugees in France and Greece; and Michelle Smith a Societal Transformationist.

The weekend also includes spaces for the community to come together and share their poems, art, music, passions and sacred work. “it a gathering specifically for people to connect, inspire, and be inspired,” says Gail Ransom, President of Creation Spirituality Community.

Creation spirituality honors all of creation as holy gift. It seeks to integrate the wisdom of Eastern and Western spirituality and global indigenous cultures, with the emerging post-modern scientific understanding of the universe, and the awakening artistic passion for creativity.

Event Details

April 26-29

Abraham Jam, Thursday, April 26 at 7:30 pm

Marcia McFee Keynote, Friday, April 27 at 7:00 pm

Matthew Fox Keynote, Saturday, April 28 at 3:30 pm

Cosmic mass, Saturday, April 28th at 7:30 pm

Cohort and affinity circles

20+ workshops

Tickets for full event, Saturday only or specific events can be purchased at creationspirituality.