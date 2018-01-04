Press release from Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger:

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) on Thursday agreed to create the Joint Select Committee on Judicial Reform and Redistricting.

Berger announced 15 senators will serve on the committee and made the following statement:

“I’m proud of the work that senators from both parties serving on the Senate Select Committee on Judicial Reform and Redistricting performed during their roughly 20 hours of committee hearings, expert testimony and robust debate. While judicial reform is a complex and challenging issue and the process has occasionally been contentious, I’m pleased with the committee’s progress and its unanimous vote to move this discussion to the next step. As the bipartisan joint committee evaluates how best to modernize and strengthen North Carolina’s judiciary – including judicial redistricting plans, merit selection models and other reforms – I hope it finds and brings forward a consensus recommendation that all North Carolinians can support.”

Senators appointed to the joint select committee are:

Sen. Dan Bishop, Co-Chair; Sen. Warren Daniel, Co-Chair; Sen. Bill Rabon, Co-Chair; Sen. Dan Barrett, Sen. Dan Blue, Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, Sen. Chuck Edwards, Sen. Joel Ford, Sen. Ralph Hise, Sen. Floyd McKissick, Sen. Wesley Meredith, Sen. Paul Newton, Sen. Shirley Randleman, Sen. Norm Sanderson and Sen. Terry Van Duyn.