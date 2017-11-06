Press release from Connect Buncombe:

Connect Buncombe, a greenway advocacy and fundraising organization, celebrates five years of growth and accomplishments at its annual meeting on Nov. 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Outlet Center on Brevard Road in Asheville. This event is open to the public, and all who are interested are encouraged to attend.

Prior to the annual meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., attendees will have time to socialize with board members and greenway advocates from a wide range of organizations both inside and outside Buncombe County.

A short business meeting will include election of board members and officers for 2018 and approval of the annual budget for the new year. The annual report will highlight 2017 accomplishments and organizational plans going forward. Connect Buncombe is especially excited about participating in a community plan to complete portions of the Town Branch Greenway in Asheville.

The featured speaker will be Scott Carpenter, the community development director for Burke County and the initiator and primary driver of the Fonta Flora State Trail. He will share how this trail got its start and how it has progressed over the past four years. He will also talk about current and future plans and plans and share how he and others have built community and leadership support for the trail. He has many stories and lessons learned that should be both fun and inspiring.

The initial section of trail is being completed around Lake James, and plans are in the works to connect to Marion and Morganton, from Marion to Old Fort and to the Point Lookout Trail head, then on to Black Mountain. Carpenter grew up in Bent Creek and is looking forward to seeing and hearing about greenway development in Buncombe County and to helping us connect Buncombe’s trails with the Fonta Flora Trail.

For more information, see ConnectBuncombe.org.