Continental is United Way 2017 Campaign Pacesetter

United Way of Henderson County congratulates Continental for setting the pace for the 2017 Campaign.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, SEPTEMBER 28, 2017 – United Way of Henderson County held its 2017 campaign kickoff concert on August 25 at Southern Appalachian Brewery in Hendersonville. A large crowd attended with supporters and partners being represented from throughout Henderson County.

Continental and Park Ridge Health are signature sponsors for the 2017 campaign with Continental also serving as the campaign pacesetter. Pacesetters are businesses who conduct their United Way corporate and employee campaigns earlier than the traditional mid-autumn timeframe. They begin their campaigns in the summer and set the pace for community corporate giving by showing enthusiasm and leadership to help improve the quality of life in our community. Pacesetters set a goal to increase their campaign by 10 percent of the previous year’s total.

United Way of Henderson County congratulates Continental on exceeding their goal and setting the pace for the 2017 Campaign. “We appreciate how Continental stepped up and helped us kick start rallies with local industries and businesses,” says Denise Cumbee Long, United Way’s Executive Director. “We are excited to see other corporate partners that also expect to see growth in their campaigns this year. This is what allows us to continue to meet needs in our community.”

If an individual, company or business would like to make a donation or host an employee giving campaign, provide a corporate gift, or sponsor an event or program, please contact the United Way of Henderson County at 828-692-1636.

United Way raises funds through an annual campaign to improve the education, financial stability and health of people in Henderson County. Last year over 30,000 county residents were helped by United Way services and funded programs.