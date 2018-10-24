Press release from Conserving Carolina:

There’s a major training on controlled burning happening in our region, Oct. 29 to Nov. 9. So, two years after the massive wildfires, there will again be smoke in the air — but this time as part of a training on how to use fire to improve forest health and minimize the risk of devastating fires.

Wildland fire professionals from all over the world are coming to the Southern Blue Ridge for two weeks as part of a prescribed fire training event coordinated by The Nature Conservancy. Depending on weather conditions they will conduct controlled burns at as many as 40 sites in Henderson County, Polk County, Transylvania County, Greenville County (SC), Oconee County (SC) and Pickens County (SC). Burns may take place at DuPont State Forest, the Green River Game Lands, Table Rock State Park and other public and private lands.

One of our conservation landowners, Sandy Schenck, has made his land available as a potential burn site. He says, “I am thrilled to see fire reintroduced to our fire-dependent ecosystems here on Green River Preserve and so appreciate the help of all the partners who have made this possible.”

Conserving Carolina is a partner on this training and our Conservation Easement Manager, Torry Nergart would be happy to answer any questions. You can reach him at torry@conservingcarolina.org or 828.697.5777 x. 208.