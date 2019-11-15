Announcement from Donna Ensley:

Thank you to my 17,487 neighbors, residents and friends who cast your votes for me in the 2018 Buncombe County Commission election. You inspired me to engage even more deeply in our community. I have continued to work diligently in the past year to create the future that Buncombe County deserves. I want all of our children to be able to live, work, and play here as adults.

Since that time, due to court order, the district lines have been redrawn, so that they more authentically reflect the preferences of the majority of our citizens. Therefore, I’m moving forward with passion and fervor and entering my name into the primary race for Buncombe County Commission in District 3.

My priorities are education, infrastructure collaboration, environment and affordable housing. To succeed in education, Buncombe County needs to invest in early childhood development, youth, teachers, and technology. We need to work collaboratively with the city, county and municipalities strategically planning for inevitable future development and we must invest in infrastructure now to address current and emerging needs. We have to emphasize and build on our assets to attract quality employers who will diversify our workforce. We need to insist on a living wage for our citizens. And finally, we need to advocate for environmentally-responsible development and protect the resources that make Buncombe County a desirable place to work, live, and play.

The people and places of Buncombe County remain extraordinarily special and worth investing in today so that we can be more resilient tomorrow.

I am experienced. I am prepared. I ask for your support once again. Our shared values need to be represented on the County Commission.

My candidacy was highlighted in a feature story today in the Asheville Citizen Times https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2019/11/14/buncombe-county-2020-race-arden-democrat-ensley-run-again-commissioner/2578497001/

If you want to help me get elected in 2020 please consider hosting a small meet and greet in your home or neighborhood or if you want to volunteer contact me at donnaensleybcc@gmail.com. If you would like to financially contribute to my campaign you may do so from the new campaign website soon to be launched.

Let’s do this together!