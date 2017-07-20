Press release:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced today that Christopher Parsons, M.D., has joined the Pardee Center for Infectious Disease, located at 705-D 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville. Dr. Parsons is board-certified in infectious disease and internal medicine, and specializes in treating general infectious diseases, bone and joint infections, oncologic infections, hepatitis C and HIV.

Dr. Parsons earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He then completed an internship and residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, followed by a fellowship in infectious disease and international health at the University of Virginia.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.