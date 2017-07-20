Press release:

Pardee Hospital Foundation is now accepting nominations for its Women of Hope Award, which will be announced at the 20th Annual Women Helping Women Luncheon on Friday, Oct. 20 at Blue Ridge Community College. Each year, the Foundation honors at least one woman in the community who has experienced cancer or another serious health condition, and has shared her story of courage and determination. Community members are encouraged to nominate family members, friends and colleagues for this award. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 1. Visit http://pardeehospitalfoundation.org/events/women-helping-women/ to complete a nomination form.

“Our popular Women Helping Women luncheon and Women of Hope Award are back for the 20th year,” said Kimerly Hinkelman, executive director of Pardee Hospital Foundation. “If you have a woman in your life who has courageously faced a health crisis, I encourage you to nominate her for our Women of Hope Award. At Pardee Hospital Foundation, we are honored to recognize the strength and hope of women in our community through this special award.”

This year’s Women Helping Women keynote speaker is Lee Woodruff, a popular speaker, journalist and author of three best-selling books. Whether she’s sharing wisdom about the health care journey and recovery, or speaking candidly about life and family, she draws on her experiences to connect with the audience. Her trademark humor and down-to-earth manner has made her a popular keynote speaker nationwide.

The Women Helping Women program began in 1998 primarily to help uninsured and under-insured women receive mammograms. The program has expanded over the years to include important screenings to prevent and treat all women’s cancers, heart disease, and other life-threatening medical conditions. As of 2016, Women Helping Women has raised more than $2 million in financial assistance for women in Henderson County. Each ticket sold provides a potentially lifesaving health screening to one woman who otherwise would be unable to afford it.

Pardee Memorial Hospital Foundation was approved as a nonprofit foundation in January 1996. The Foundation exists to educate and inspire the community to support Pardee Hospital. Since its inception, the Foundation has generated more than $30 million in pledges and cash gifts for Pardee services. For more information, visit www.pardeehospitalfoundation.org or call 828-233-2700.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.