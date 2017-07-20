ASAP Announces 2017 Local Food Experience

Popular Local Food & Farm Event Returns on August 24 at New Belgium Brewing Co.

ASHEVILLE, NC (July 20, 2017) — ASAP’s Local Food Experience will celebrate the connections between farmers, chefs and artisan food producers. The experience, held on Thursday, August 24, from 6-9 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing Co., is an opportunity for attendees to meet farmers, chefs and artisans while sampling small bites highlighting seasonal foods grown and raised in the Southern Appalachians. Attendees can expect local food tastings and plates or dishes from Ultimate Ice Cream, Nightbell, The Montford Bar and Lounge, Ingles Markets, Asheville Tea Company, Waynesville Soda Jerks, Intentional Swine, Ambrozia and more. They will be featuring Appalachian Grown™ farm products from Sunburst Trout Farms, Imladris Farm, Ivy Creek Family Farm, Green Toe Ground Farm and many more local farms. There will also be an exclusive local food–themed silent auction, raffle and door prizes.

Waynesville Soda Jerks are returning to the Local Food Experience again this year after providing samples of their soda at last year’s experience. “The biggest reason why we are doing the Local Food Experience is to connect directly with consumers, especially ASAP’s supporters,” says Chris Allen, co-owner of Waynesville Soda Jerks. “The also event gives us a chance to approach the other partners as potential customers. Working with local farms is not only a core part of our product but local agriculture is of paramount importance to our business. ASAP enables us to connect with so many small, local family farms, even as we scale up.”

“The Local Food Experience is an opportunity to meet the faces of the local food system and further connect the public to where our food comes from,” adds Scott Bunn, ASAP’s Development Director. “We know that attendees will enjoy an evening of seasonal dishes prepared and served by over a dozen local chefs, artisan producers, and family farms, while also raising funds for ASAP.”

Tickets are $25 per person. Complimentary beverages provided by New Belgium Brewing Co. Tickets can be purchased in advance at asapconnections.org. All proceeds will benefit ASAP. The event will be held at New Belgium Brewing Co., 21 Craven Street, Asheville, NC 28806.

ASAP’s Local Food Experience is sponsored by Ingles Markets and ImageSmith.

Participating Appalachian Grown Farms and Partners

Nightbell featuring Green Toe Ground Farm

Ingles Markets featuring Sunburst Trout Farms

The Montford Bar and Lounge featuring Ivy Creek Family Farm

Ultimate Ice Cream featuring Imladris Farm

Waynesville Soda Jerks

Intentional Swine

Ambrozia Bar and Bistro

Asheville Tea Company

More restaurant and farm pairings will be announced in the weeks leading up to the experience. Updated participating partners can be found at asapconnections.org.