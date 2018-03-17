Press release from Asheville Downtown Association:
Ingles Markets presents the 9th annual Easter on the Green Saturday, March 31 from 2-5pm in Pack Square Park. This family event is free and open to the public.
There will be age-specific Easter egg hunts throughout the afternoon, as well as bouncy houses and other activities.
Children will also have an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. IMA Photo & Images will be there all day to take photos of kids with the Easter Bunny which parents can download for free or purchase a print.
Egg Hunt Schedule:
· 2:15pm – ages 4-6
· 2:30pm – ages 7-8
· 2:45pm – ages 3 and under
· 3pm – ages 9-12
· 3:15pm – ages 4-6
· 3:30pm – ages 7-8
· 3:45pm – ages 3 and under
· 4pm – ages 9-12
· 4:15pm – ages 4-6
· 4:30pm – ages 7-8
· 4:45pm – ages 3 and under
Photos with the Easter Bunny
· 2:20-3pm
· 3:20-4pm
· 4:20-5pm
Sponsors include: Ingles Markets, Bojangles, Kudzu Brands, Mix 96.5, Star 104.3, The 828.com, 99.9 Kiss Country, WNC Parent, Asheville Citizen-Times, the City of Asheville and Asheville Color & Imaging.
Easter on the Green is produced by the Asheville Downtown Association, more information at ashevilledowntown.org.
