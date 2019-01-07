Press release from Eblen Charities:

This Tuesday Eblen Charities will once again break new ground by extending its normal operating hours by keeping all client services open until 7:00 PM.

As winter continues and more and more families seek assistance, the staff of Eblen Charities created an “after hours” program to make sure that those in need will be able to access all of Eblen’s services with more convenient hours.

Winter, with additional heating programs, is by far the busiest time of year for the staff and volunteers of Eblen Charities. And with the increase of clients comes a need to find more time in which to serve our families so we are adding additional hours until spring.

The additional hours will also give Eblen’s clients who work during the day the opportunity to come to get assistance without having to take time away from their jobs and lose the hours or possibly putting their jobs at risk.

“The idea for extended hours first came from our head of intake, Brenda Wheeler three years ago. We had a particularly busy day last January and at 5:00 when we usually close the office, we had fifteen or so families still waiting to receive help,” recalls Bill Murdock, executive director of Eblen Charities.

“We have never sent anyone away after they had signed in and these wonderful families had been waiting hours. I went to Brenda and asked her ‘what do you want to do?’ She quickly replied ‘I’ll stay and see everyone if you will stay with me.’ In hearing our conversation, all of our other staff members and volunteers wasted no time joining in and staying until everyone was seen.”

Seeing how this one gesture made such a great difference to Eblen’s clients, the staff and volunteers came together to develop our “after hours” program to better serve our working clients as well as anyone who needs help that may find it difficult to come to Eblen during normal business hours.

Special thanks to all of Eblen’s staff and volunteers once again for their selfless commitment to our community and those we have the pleasure to serve, as well as to all of our wonderful families who come to Eblen for assistance and allow us to be part of their lives.

If you would like more information on Eblen After Hours or any of the programs of the Eblen Charities please contact Bill Murdock at 828-242-2848 , via email at wmurdock@eblencharities.orgor visit www.eblencharities.org.