Press release:

Flatiron Writers Room Series: The Business of Writing. Wednesdays, May 24-June 14, 6-8:30 p.m.

Flatiron Writers Room, 5 Covington Street, Asheville, NC 28806

Join fiction writer, essayist and marketing pro Catherine Campbell, and poet Brandon Amico, for this 4-part Wednesday night series on the business of writing starting May 24th. Cost is $35 per class or a package rate of $125 for all 4 classes-see instructions below for registering and see our website for full instructor bios and course information: www.flatironwritersroom.com.

May 24: Write Your Best Agent Query Letter – Workshop and 1-on-1 Analysis In this workshop (for both new and established writers who may or may not be familiar with the agent querying process) we’ll examine the elements of a successful query, review examples of query letters that landed agents, and write a query letter of your own. Bring your current query letter for one-on-one feedback from instructor Catherine Campbell.

May 31: Getting Started as a Book Critic (with Brandon Amico) As a book reviewer, you can position yourself as a literary tastemaker, be a champion for emerging authors, and provoke the audience’s deep reflection and thought about a specific work. Brandon Amico and Catherine Campbell will host an overview discussion followed by a Q&A and walkthrough of how to get started as a book reviewer and stay organized for success.

June 7: Getting Started as a Ghostwriter Ghostwriting (“ghosting”) is the act of writing for someone else under their name. This workshop will teach guidelines, best practices and responsibilities you must be aware of in order to build a successful career ghostwriting speeches for politicians, nonfiction articles for company owners, blogs for influencers or celebrities, or even short stories and novels.

June 14: Literary Magazine Submissions For Beginners You’ve been writing stories, essays, poems and plays for a while and now you’re ready to submit your work to magazines for possible publication. But where do you start? And how do you keep it organized? With hundreds of literary and mainstream publications out there, the process can feel daunting.This workshop is designed to help save you time, energy and stress by thinking through and taking your next step as a writer: your submissions strategy.

To register for all four classes through Eventbrite, select “May 24” as the event date and purchase the “4-Class Series” ticket. To register for individual sessions, select “May 24″ as the event date and purchase the ticket(s) for your desired sessions.

If you prefer to register by check, see our website for instructions. For “4-Class Series” tickets, refunds can be made through Eventbrite through May 17, 2017. For individual class tickets, refunds can be made up to one week before the class meets. After these dates, no refunds will issue.