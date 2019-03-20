Press release from Flow Gallery:

Flow Gallery hosts a “pop up” show featuring the handmade clothes by Asheville artist, Jude Stuecker. Using hand-dyed, silk-screened organic fabric, each item is one of kind and comes in a variety of colors, designs, and sizes. The show takes place on Saturday, March 30, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Visit www.flowmarshall.com for more information.