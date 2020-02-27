Press release from Folkmoot:

2nd Annual Steve Sutton Memorial Concert Scheduled for the Folkmoot Center – March 8, 2020

When Haywood County native and stellar banjo player Steve Sutton died unexpectedly in 2017, he left a legacy of great music and great mentoring.

His career had carried him to stages around the world, including a stint on the Grand Ole Opry, and he won many awards, including multiple Grammy nominations. At home, he was a member of the Whitewater Bluegrass Co., and was perhaps best known for his kindness in supporting aspiring musicians.

The Second Annual Steve Sutton Benefit Concert, to be held Sunday, March 8th at Queen Auditorium in the Folkmoot Center in Waynesville, is an opportunity for Sutton’s many friends to honor him and help raise money for theInternational Bluegrass Music AssociationTrust Fund, and for a scholarship in Sutton’s name for music students at Waynesville’s Tuscola High School.

More than a dozen musicians who were friends of Sutton will perform, beginning at 3 pm, and unique bluegrass memorabilia from Steve’s collection will be auctioned over the course of the event. After the concert, a storytelling gathering will take place to honor Sutton’s legacy, with supper offered for purchase. Guests are encouraged to share memories, photos, and stories about their times spent with Steve.

Set to perform are theDarren Nicholson Band, theCrowe Brothers, Mark Bumgarner, Marc Pruett, Hazel Creek, Bill Kaman, Mike Hunter,Malcolm Holcombe, and theWhitewater Bluegrass Co.

Tickets to the performance are $35 in advance. Dinner is ticketed separately for $12 and begins at 6 p.m. More information about tickets is available at 828-452-2997, and at Folkmoot.org.

St. Patrick’s Day “Luck of the Irish” Fundraiser and Concert at Bearwaters Brewing – Saturday, March 14, 2020



Join Folkmoot and BearWaters Brewing Companyfor a Saint Patrick’s Day-themed party with Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydeson Saturday, March 14, at Bearwaters Brewery in Canton! Festivities begin at 7 pm, with a raffle drawing at 9. (Ticket holders need not be present to win).

Folkmoot friends will sell 500 tickets at $20 each for a chance to win $1,000. Proceeds benefit Folkmoot’s year-round programming initiatives including the Southern Storytellers Series, Songwriters in the Round, Friendship Dinners and production of community-wide events at the Folkmoot Center.

Do you have the luck of the Irish? Call Folkmoot, 828-452-2997 to learn more. Paper tickets can be mailed or picked up at the Friendship Center in Waynesville.

Cultural Crash Course: Dr. Chris Cooper “Election 2020” – Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Folkmoot’s Friendship Center in Waynesville hosts cultural crash course sessions each month, that offers expert information on popular topics you hear about in today’s news.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware that it’s an election year. And you’re probably aware that voting for the Presidency is part of that election. But what about the other elections on the ballot? And what does all of this tell us about the health of our democracy? In this Crash Course, Chris Cooper will take us on a tour of what we know (and what we don’t) about American democracy as we approach the 2020 elections. While we’ll certainly talk about the Presidential election (how could we avoid it?), the focus will be on elections in North Carolina—the swingiest of the swing states.

Tickets prices are $10.00 adult tickets, $5.00 for students and seniors. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the lecture will begin at 6:00 pm.

Lectures are typically 45 minutes with additional time for questions and discussion. Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner for maximum enjoyment.