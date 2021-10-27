Press release from Western Carolina Rescue Ministries:

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries (WCRM) is pleased to announce its annual Coats for the Cold event, happening Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 12:00-3:00PM. The event will take place at Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, located at 225 Patton Avenue.

Our Coats for the Cold event benefits those without winter clothing including coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and hand warmers. Individuals lacking in these items are encouraged to come to WCRM and pick out what they need. All items will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

To respond to the Covid-19 Pandemic, this event will be hosted outdoors. All volunteers will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, as will all attendees. The number of people allowed to shop at one time will also be limited to maintain proper social distancing.

Your donations are greatly appreciated. Men’s, women’s, and children’s articles in all sizes are needed. If you have any new, gently used, or outgrown coats, hats, gloves, or scarves that you would like to donate, please drop them in the blue barrels at either our thrift stores (located at 1425 Patton Ave), or any Swannanoa Cleaners locations. Also, we are happy to take your donations here at WCRM.

If you have questions, or wish to donate, you can obtain more information by calling Western Carolina Rescue Ministries at 828-254-1529.

We would also like to thank Swannanoa Cleaners for their sponsorship of this event.

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA RESCUE MINISTRIES: Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) exists to serve the homeless, poor, and addicted populations of Western North Carolina. We meet people in crisis, focus on helping them at the point of their need, invest in their future, and help them until they can move forward. Currently our Rescue services for men, women and children include providing meals, food boxes, overnight shelter, and clothing. For more, visit www.westerncarolinarescue.org