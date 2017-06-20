Haywood Regional Medical Center is hosting a free tired leg/ varicose vein educational program on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the Vein Center at Haywood Regional Medical Center on the 2nd floor (enter behind the hospital) led by Dr. Al Mina, MD, FACS and Dr. Joshua Rudd, DO. Interested community members are asked to register for this session by calling 828-452-VEIN (8346). Space limited – RSVP required.

The event is aimed at educating anyone in the community who may be suffering from:

•Varicose veins

•Aching, cramping or burning pain in the legs

•Discoloration or skin changes in the legs

•Numbness or tingling in the legs

•Pain in their legs after activities such as grocery shopping or a short walk up the stairs

Over 40 million Americans suffer daily with painful, swollen legs as a result of what is known as venous disease or problems with veins in the legs. This condition is the result of faulty valves in the veins and is called Venous Insufficiency. Left untreated, this condition only worsens over time.

Heredity is the number one risk factor for venous disease. If someone’s parents had varicose veins, that person has an 89% chance of developing them. Next to heredity is gender. Women, especially those that have had multiple pregnancies, are three times more likely than men to develop venous disorders. Additionally, professions that require long periods of sitting or standing increase one’s risk for venous disease. Age is also a risk factor. While older people are at a higher risk for venous disease, it can start as early as childhood.

The treatment for this disorder is a minimally-invasive procedure called endovenous thermal ablation. It is done under local anesthetic and is covered by most insurance carriers, including Medicare. Patients walk out of the vein center and most can return to their normal activities the same day. Community members may call 828-452-VEIN (8346) with any questions about this procedure or visit MyHaywoodRegional.com/Vein for further details.

“I am very pleased that we are offering this service for something that affects so many people in our community,” said Dr. Al Mina, a board-certified surgeon who performs the outpatient procedures. “Being able to provide this treatment here, so our patients don’t have to travel far from home, means a lot to me as a physician,” said Mina. Dr. Mina and Dr. Rudd practice at Haywood Surgical Associates in addition to Haywood Vein Center. As a part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Haywood Surgical Associates is supported by Duke University Health System’s world-renowned leadership in clinical excellence and quality care and LifePoint Health’s extensive resources, knowledge and experience in operating community hospitals.