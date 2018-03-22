Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:
BREVARD, N.C. (March 21, 2018) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is offering free outdoor-related workshops for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of April. Online registration is required for the workshops, which are open on a first-come, first-served basis.April 2 – Advanced Fly-Tying: Dry Flies from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.April 3 – Kid’s Introduction to Fly-Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages eight to 15.April 4 – Tracking from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages eight to 15.
April 5 – Pisgah Hike from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages eight to 13.April 7 – Birding Hike from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.
April 10 – Introduction to Fly-Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and olderApril 12 – On the Water: East Fork French Broad Fishing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.April 14 – Backyard Birding by Ear: For Beginners from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.April 16 and April 26 – Eco Explorers: Birdwatching from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages eight to 13.April 16 and April 26 – Nature Nuts: Turtles from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages four to seven.
April 17 – Casting for Beginners: Level I from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.
April 23 – Outdoor Skills Series: Map & Compass from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.April 24 – Introduction to Fly-Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.
April 28 – Tackle Rigging for Fly-Fishing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.In addition to the open-enrollment programs listed above, the Commission offers group programs. Groups of 10 or more can schedule the date, time and topic of the program by calling 828-877-4423.The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, by the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The center features nature trails and five large aquariums representing aquatic mountain habitats. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday from December through March, and Monday through Saturday from April through November.For more information on the Wildlife Commission’s wildlife education centers and other activities and events, visit www.ncwildlife.org/learning.
About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities. To learn more, visit www.ncwildlife.org.
