Press release from French Broad River Festival:

With all the cancellations we want to share what we hope you will agree is good news! Our friends at the Hot Springs Campground & Resort have allowed us to move the 23rd annual river fest to the fall, Oct 2-4, 2020. As many of you know we hosted a fall fest or “French Broad Brew Fest” from 2011 to 2015 and it’s a spectacular time of the year to be in this special place down by the river, and we’re really excited to be able to do the full-on 23rd FBRF at that time. Expect lots of great music, kid’s village, whitewater raft race, river cleanup, pumpkins, great weather (usually), and politicians (just kidding we’ll need a break around that time right?).

So . . . if you purchased tickets already you can do nothing and plan on being there Oct. 2-4, 2020 with your purchased ticket . . . or you can go to your Eventbrite account and get a full refund (minus service charges) until April 15th (you will also receive this message with instructions from your Eventbrite account). If you made campground reservations for any nights prior to the spring festival, the campground will allow you to cancel them and/or reschedule (828-622-7676). However, please note, the Hot Springs Resort & Spa is closed for the next two weeks for quarantine. They are happy to get you taken care of as soon as they reopen. If you have questions about refund or anything else email us at frenchbroadfest@gmail.com or message social media and we’ll try to respond as soon as we can.

More details to come about the 23rd French Broad River Festival Oct. 2-4, 2020 as we work to make it the best ever. Meanwhile check out this short video from the 2012 French Broad Fall Fest.

Stay safe and healthy everyone. With optimism that comes with the first day of spring, we look forward to seeing you in the fall!