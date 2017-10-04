Press release from Mission Health:

WHAT: Pink Pint Night

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5-8 p.m.

WHERE: Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville

DETAILS: Pink Pint Night is an annual fundraiser for Mission’s Ladies’ Night Out program, which assists uninsured/under insured woman in getting their mammograms. There will be music, therapy dogs at the entrance and an Enka Fire Truck wrapped in pink for October. A $1 donation from each pint sold will go to Ladies’ Night Out, along with 100% of the sales from pint glasses and t-shirts.