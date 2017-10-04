Press release:

T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating is launching a ‘Zero K’ virtual campaign this year in lieu of hosting the NEDA (National Eating Disorders Association) annual Walk. In an effort to stay in touch with their Walk community and its supporters, build awareness for more community and raise funds, the nonprofit has developed this on-line event to encourage participation virtually by individual donation, developing​ ​team​s​ to raise awareness and contribution, and sharing the information on social media.

The campaign kicked off on Friday, September 1st and will close on ‘Zero K Day’ (October 20th). There is no event registration fee like typical walk/run events allowing participants flexibility to contribute as much as they’d like (there is a $10 minimum as that is how the campaign platform is designed). Individuals may choose to make a larger impact by recruiting friends, family, co-workers, clients, etc. to form a team and everyone can participate by helping the effort go viral.

Donors will receive a T.H.E. Center Zero K sticker and there are fantastic prizes donated by generous community businesses to award the highest individual fundraiser, the highest team fundraisers, and the individual with the most Facebook shares.

For more about the event and updates (including prize details): www.crowdrise.com/thecenterzerok