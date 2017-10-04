Press release:
WomenHeart of Asheville
The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease
Monthly Meetings
Come out and connect with your new heart sisters and learn more about empowering yourself to reduce your risk for heart disease.
Join our heart support group designed especially for women who
have heart disease or who are at risk for heart disease.
Membership is free!
October 19th, 2017
10:00 AM
Skyland Fire Station
5 Miller Road – South Asheville 28803
Light refreshments, education, advocacy & fellowship
Parking in front of building
East of Hendersonville Road, off Long Shoals – 2nd Floor – Elevator Available
RSVP – Susan Yaskin
WomenHeart Champion / Support Network Coordinator
786-586-7800
email wh-asheville@womenheart.org
