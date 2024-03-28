The City of Hendersonville and Henderson County have made great strides in building a connected greenway network that includes the Ecusta Trail, the Oklawaha Greenway, and the Clear Creek Greenway. While working to build longer segments of the trail and greenway network, the City of Hendersonville is also committed to bridging smaller gaps to seamlessly connect these larger trails.

Since receiving the grant, the City has been identifying routes that prioritize pedestrian and cyclist comfort, garner community support and are feasible for funding and construction. The project team has identified two alternatives that align with the project’s overarching goals.