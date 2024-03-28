News release from the City of Hendersonville:
Last year, the City of Hendersonville secured a Feasibility Study Grant from NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division. This grant aims to investigate options for seamlessly connecting the Ecusta Trail near downtown Hendersonville with the Oklawaha Greenway in Jackson Park and the 7th Avenue Historic District. Aptly named “Above the Mud,” in homage to its proximity to Mud Creek, this project signifies a significant step towards enhancing local connectivity and recreational opportunities.
The City of Hendersonville and Henderson County have made great strides in building a connected greenway network that includes the Ecusta Trail, the Oklawaha Greenway, and the Clear Creek Greenway. While working to build longer segments of the trail and greenway network, the City of Hendersonville is also committed to bridging smaller gaps to seamlessly connect these larger trails.Since receiving the grant, the City has been identifying routes that prioritize pedestrian and cyclist comfort, garner community support and are feasible for funding and construction. The project team has identified two alternatives that align with the project’s overarching goals.
Community members are invited to participate in the “Above the Mud” survey to provide input on how they envision using this future greenway. Feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the project’s direction and ensuring it reflects the needs and desires of the Hendersonville community.
Join us in shaping the future of our city’s greenway network! Take the survey at publicinput.com/abovethemud before April 30, 2024. For additional information on the “Above the Mud” project, please visit hendersonvillenc.gov/abovethemud
