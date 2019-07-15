Press release from Grace Church in the Mountains:

Grace Church in the Mountains has received an exciting display of 100 Harbour Lights lighthouse pieces to sell at our upcoming Grace Church Parish Fair on July 27 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

A few of these lighthouses have been set up in the Library to view; interested parties may come by between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, to see them. The lighthouses are from around the world, many of which you have probably seen and have fond memories of.

Below is a list of many that we will display, by state, on the library table on the day of the fair. The price of the lighthouses is a mere $15.00 each, with a few larger pieces priced at $25.00.

Here is a list of a few of the lighthouses available:

Cape Hatteras; Umpqua River; Fort Niagara; Buffalo; Southeast Block Island; Tybee Island; Admiralty Head; Burrows Island; Great Captain Island; Michigan City; New London Ledge; Key West; West Quoddy Head; Boston Harbor; St. George’s Reef; Split Rock; Portland Breakwater; Amelia Island; Sandy Hook; Cape Blanco; Castle Hill; Portland Head; Minot’s Ledge; St. Simons; Old Point Loma; Yaquina Head; Grosse Point; Nauset; Hilton Head; St. Augustine; North Head; Sand Island; Marble Head; Whaleback; Ocracoke; Ponce de Leon.