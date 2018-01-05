Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity can help low-income Buncombe County homeowners live longer and better in their own homes by improving accessibility (ramps, grab bars, accessible shower/tubs), increasing safety and comfort (new windows, doors) and remediating issues that negatively affect health (water damage, inadequate heat). Habitat serves those who earn 70 percent or less of the Area Median Income (AMI) and who meet other program qualifications.

Pricing depends on the scope of the job, but project costs are subsidized 80 percent and Habitat offers a 0 percent interest short term loan (up to 5 years). For example, a low-income homeowner in need of a new heating system would pay approximately $45/month for three years ($1,620 total) for an $8,000 furnace and ductwork replacement.

To learn more, low-income Buncombe County residents are encouraged to visit www.ashevillehabitat.org, call 828-210-9370, or attend an upcoming information session:

Monday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m. at the Shiloh Community Center

Thursday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. at the Stephens Lee Community Center

Thursday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. at the Senior Opportunity Center

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is an Equal Opportunity Housing provider. Since implementing the Home Repair program in 2011, Asheville Area Habitat has helped nearly 200 low-income homeowners make much needed repairs to their homes.