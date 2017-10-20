Press release from organizers:

The Asheville High School Band Association announces the fourth annual Haunted High at Asheville High School on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, 2017. Haunted High transforms the halls of Asheville High School (AHS) into the largest, creepiest, and most-terrifying haunted house in the area to celebrate Halloween and raise funds to support the Asheville High School bands program.

The fourth iteration of Haunted High has been dreamed up by the AHS band students. Those brave enough to enter must navigate a plane crash, a haunted hospital, and a graveyard if they are to exit in one piece. Inspired by zombie movies, classic horror monsters, and this year’s sensation, Stephen King’s It, the students are working to make the fourth annual Haunted High scarier than ever.

Haunted High is the major fall fundraising event for the Asheville High School Band Association, who provide financial and logistical support for the band program. All funds raised go to purchase instruments, provide scholarships, and transport students and equipment to and from competitions, performances, and away games. Haunted High will be open on Friday, October 28 from 10pm to midnight (after the home football game versus T.C. Robertson HS) and on Saturday, October 29 from 8pm to 10pm. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door, or in advance here.