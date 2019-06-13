Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

Henderson County Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Department has added a fourth public feeding site at the WIC Office in the Henderson County Department of Public Health, providing free lunches to children ages two to 18 on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer.

The new site at the health department, open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 25 to August 15, is one of four public summer feeding sites HCPS operating through mid-August through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

“As a partner of the community that serves children both breakfasts and lunches during the school year, we see firsthand the struggles that take place on a daily basis,” said Amanda Jones, HCPS Child Nutrition Supervisor. “This is why it’s so important that we try and reach every student in our district.”

“We know that during the year, many children in Henderson County receive free and reduced-lunches through their school lunch program. But when the school year ends, food insecurity becomes a real problem,” said Lori Bradley, nutrition/WIC director with the Department of Public Health.

Last summer, HCPS’ summer meal program served 11,229 breakfasts, 36,780 lunches, and 12,218 snacks to children over a 40-day period, said Jones.

“This new partnership just makes sense – the health department is centralized, it’s a stop on the public transportation route, and it has children visiting the location for other programs,” Jones said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to bridge the gap for students during the summer months with more accessible food locations.

“A bonus is that low- to middle-income families can also access their WIC benefits throughout the summer,” said Bradley, adding that Henderson County WIC will also engage participants with activities such as a pop-up library day, various physical activities and gardening lessons. She said parents can speak to nutritionists and nurses on site and receive any additional health services as needed, such as WIC and immunizations.

The other three public sites operated by HCPS this summer are at North Henderson High, Edneyville Community Center, and the mobile “Meals on the Bus” unit – which will take meals to children in the King Creek, Dodd Meadows, Shorty Collins, Leisure Lane, Sugarloaf Apartments, and Conner Creek Mobile Home Park neighborhoods of Henderson County. Additionally, HCPS operates 28 closed feeding sites at each elementary school and youth service organizations (see chart below for dates and times).

The YMCA of WNC will be operating a fifth public site at the Patton Pool concession stand weekdays through August 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing free lunches to children ages 18 and under. The YMCA of WNC also operates the Mobile Market, which distributes free, healthy produce in Hendersonville the second Thursday of the month at Blue Ridge Community Health; the next Mobile Market distribution will take place from 3-4 p.m. on June 13.

With the shared goal of serving the health and wellness of local students and families, HCPS, the health department, and the YMCA of WNC continue to collaborate with local community partners to serve the growing need of families facing food insecurity over the summer.

To inform HCPS families of available resources, the district recently sent home e-flyers listing community feeding aids – including weekly meals and food distribution pantries/sites – compiled by the Southern Mountains Regional Committee (Child & Youth Subcommittee) of the NC Coalition to End Homelessness. This flyer, along with HCPS and other local summer feeding site operation hours and info, is available on the district website at hcpsnc.org/blog/2019/06/12/summer-meal-resources/.