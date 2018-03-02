Press release from YMCA of Western North Carolina:

The City of Hendersonville is partnering with the Hendersonville Family YMCA to manage Patton Park and Pool for the next three years, effective immediately.

Hendersonville residents will enjoy the same level of park access they have now, with the same hours of operation, but with more activities. The Y will offer swim lessons and swim team, youth sports, and summer day camp, as well as programs for families and active older adults.

“Year-round programming means more staff will be on site more often, and those extra eyes will ensure that the park and pool are safe for individuals and families,” says City of Hendersonville Public Works Director Tom Wooten. “Current amenities will be enhanced, making Patton Park an even more attractive City asset.”

The Y is excited about working with the City to expand services at Patton Park and Pool, says Dr. John M. Bryant, chair of the Hendersonville Family YMCA Advisory Committee and associate superintendent of the Henderson County Public Schools.

“This partnership between an exceptional nonprofit and the City of Hendersonville is the perfect example of what makes Henderson County great,” Bryant says. “It aligns with the Y’s pillars of focus – youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility – and gives us the ability to ensure that we’re serving kids in our community, creating safety around water opportunities, and educating kids, not just providing them a fun and exciting opportunity over the summer. I’m so proud to be a supporter and encourager of the work the Y is doing in this community.”

The Y operates more than 2,000 pools nationwide, and invented the concept of group swimming lessons more than a century ago.

“Thousands of Hendersonville residents have learned to swim at the Y over the years,” says Hendersonville Family YMCA Executive Director Josh Simpson. “Managing Patton Pool gives us a greater opportunity to educate the next generation about water safety and encourage a lifelong enjoyment of swimming.”

The City will continue to manage pavilion rentals. The Y will have priority access to the pavilions during the summer months 9 a.m.-6 p.m., but will work with the City if a daytime rental request is received. Rentals at night and on weekends will not be limited during summer months. The Y will handle group reservations of the sports fields.

Registration for swim lessons, summer day camp, and youth sports such as soccer, flag football, and lacrosse are now open at ymcawnc.org. New and existing YMCA members who purchase an annual pass to Patton Pool before May 24 are eligible for a $20 credit toward YMCA programs.

For more information, please contact the Hendersonville Family YMCA at 828-697-9622.