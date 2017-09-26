Press release from the city of Hendersonville Fire Department:

The Hendersonville Fire Department is participating in a Modern Day Engine Company Operation Class on Sept. 25-27.

This class will train firefighters in hose advancement, search and rescue operations, forcible entry, flow path management, and live fire attack. The practical applications will take place at the Henderson County Firefighter’s Association Training Facility on Monday and Tuesday.

The culmination of this class is a Live Fire Evolution using a house located at 1502 N. Main St. on Wednesday Sept. 27. There will be limited smoke in the area. For more information/questions, please contact the Hendersonville Fire Department at (828) 697-3024. Residents in the area will be notified through our city call system.