From the City of Hendersonville:
DRUG TAKE BACK / PAPER SHREDDING / FOOD DRIVE
The City of Hendersonville will sponsor a secure Shred Day for city residents on Friday, October 27, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the parking lot of Patton Park, 59 E. Clairmont Drive. Shred It, Inc, will have their shredding truck in the parking lot to allow residents to dispose of sensitive materials. Residents of Hendersonville are invited to bring up to two boxes (or 50 lbs.) of paper items to be shredded. Suggested items to shred are financial statements, cancelled checks, credit card statements, payroll stubs, insurance forms, old tax returns, forms from doctor’s offices, etc. This is not for businesses. The public can simply drop their documents off or stay and watch their documents destroyed. The event will happen rain or shine. If the shredding truck fills up before 10:30, the event will be over.
During this time, the Hendersonville Police and Henderson County Sheriff’s will host a Drug Take Back stop to allow citizens to dispose of expired/unused medication, such as prescription & over the counter pills, vitamins, ointments and patches. No chemotherapy drugs, needles or EpiPens will be accepted.
To make this part of a community outreach effort, the City is asking that residents coming to the event to bring items to donate to the Storehouse and IAM. Suggested items are canned fruits & vegetables, canned chili & beef stew, and toiletry items.
For more information, contact Lu Ann Welter, HR Coordinator, 828-233-3204 or lwelter@hvlnc.gov.
