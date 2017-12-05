Fall Leaf Collection Update

During this time of year area leaf collection is the heaviest and the Public Works Department is working diligently to get the leaves picked up on all streets within the city limits as well as city parks and cemetery.

Additional temporary staff has been hired and the department responsible for leaf collection has recently started working 10 hour days and will continue this for the next couple of weeks to help get through this period. We are currently removing leaves at a rate of 175 to 200 cubic yards of ground leaves per day which equates to approximately 80 to 100 tons per day depending on moisture content.

We anticipate finishing the latest round through the city (which started roughly 3 weeks ago) by mid-next week and plan to make another complete round before the end of December. Residents are asked to rake their leaves as close to the street, curb or sidewalk as possible without placing the leaves in the road or on the sidewalk. Residents do not need to call for this service because our staff will continue collecting leaves through December.

Also, this collection process is separate from our brush collection crews so residents will need to keep the brush and leaves in separate piles. Residents are asked to not bag their leaves. Residents are asked not to place their leaves in the road as they could be washed down to the storm rain and cause flooding in the road.

For questions about this project, please call the Public Works Department at (828) 697-3084.