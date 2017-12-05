BLUE RIDGE RINGERS PERFORM HOLIDAY BENEFIT CONCERT FOR THE FREE CLINICS

(Hendersonville, NC) — 4 December 2017 — The Free Clinics will be the beneficiary of donations received at a holiday concert presented by The Blue Ridge Ringers. The benefit concert is Sunday, December 17 at 4 p.m. at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church, 699 Grove Street in Hendersonville. The concert will feature familiar secular and season music, including pieces with flute and piano.

There is a recommended donation of $10 which can be offered at the door. All donations benefit The Free Clinics and its programs and services for low-income, uninsured residents of Henderson and Polk Counties. No reservations are needed.

The Blue Ridge Ringers is an intergenerational, co-ed community handbell group that has been performing since 1995. They have performed for many audiences in Henderson, Transylvania, Polk and Buncombe Counties, and have appeared with the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, Hendersonville Community Band, and the Brevard Chamber Orchestra.



These accomplished musicians hail from North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Iowa, and Wisconsin; they reside in Henderson, Buncombe, Polk and surrounding counties, including Spartanburg County in SC. Collectively the ensemble represents hundreds of years of handbell ringing. Rehearsals are held at First Methodist Church in Hendersonville.

“The Blue Ridge Ringers offer each of us the chance to take a few minutes out of our busy holiday schedules to close our eyes and be transported by their beautiful music,” said Jim Faucett, Community Relations Director of The Free Clinics. “And The Free Clinics is grateful that they chose us to be the beneficiary of their December 17th concert.”



Other holiday concerts presented by The Blue Ridge Ringers include: December 5 at the Transylvania County Public Library (12 noon), December 8 at the Henderson County Public Library – Kaplan Auditorium (2 p.m.), and December 10 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Brevard (7 p.m.).

For more information about The Blue Ridge Ringers please call 828.551.0761.



The Free Clinics was established in 2001 and enhances the healthcare system in Henderson and Polk Counties to ensure the accessibility of quality healthcare for uninsured, low-income clients. The Free Clinics works with volunteers and partnering healthcare providers to provide healthcare, prevention, education, medication access, and case management services, including specialty referrals.