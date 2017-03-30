Press release:

The Historic Carson House today announced the Appalachian Authors Booksigning and Reading at the museum on April 8, 2017. The reading will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the readings will take place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with time for a Q&A session at the end of the reading.

Participating authors include:

Vicki S. Blake

Julia Nunnally Duncan

Steve Little

Dershie McDevitt

Celia Miles

Dale Neal

Nancy Poling

Christine Simolke

JC Walkup

Georgia Wilson

A raffle will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for $2/entry for a grand prize of a gift basket filled with books from each author (over a $250 dollar value!). You do not have to be present to win the grand prize.

Explore this rich historical site and learn more about the history of Appalachian culture from a selection of the region’s more premiere authors! This event is family friendly and admission is free.

Historic Carson House, 1805 US Hwy. 70W, Marion

Phone: (828) 724-4948, www.historiccarsonhouse.com