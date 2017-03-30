Press release:
The Historic Carson House today announced the Appalachian Authors Booksigning and Reading at the museum on April 8, 2017. The reading will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the readings will take place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with time for a Q&A session at the end of the reading.
Participating authors include:
Vicki S. Blake
Julia Nunnally Duncan
Steve Little
Dershie McDevitt
Celia Miles
Dale Neal
Nancy Poling
Christine Simolke
JC Walkup
Georgia Wilson
A raffle will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for $2/entry for a grand prize of a gift basket filled with books from each author (over a $250 dollar value!). You do not have to be present to win the grand prize.
Explore this rich historical site and learn more about the history of Appalachian culture from a selection of the region’s more premiere authors! This event is family friendly and admission is free.
Historic Carson House, 1805 US Hwy. 70W, Marion
Phone: (828) 724-4948, www.historiccarsonhouse.com
