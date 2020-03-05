Press release from Homeward Bound of WNC:

If you love R&B, hip hop, and soul music and believe that ending homelessness is a cause worth dancing for, then this is the party for you: Motown for our Town.

Here are the details:

Event: Motown for Our Town, a live music and dance party to benefit ending homelessness in Asheville

When: Saturday, March 21, 8:00 to 11:00 pm

Where: The Venue at 21 North Market Street in downtown Asheville

Tickets: VIP tickets ($150) are limited and include a 7:00 pm cocktail reception with delicious and hearty hors d’oeuvres and a meet and greet with the band before the concert. General Admission ($65) includes fun late night snacks and an evening of live music and dancing to all your favorite Motown hits. Tickets can be purchased here: https://homewardboundwnc.org/motown.

Benefit for: Homeward Bound of WNC

Michael Selverne, music industry veteran and music director, will be leading a group of 13 of Asheville’s top musicians, including Kat Williams and Jim Arrendell, for a night of dancing to support local nonprofit Homeward Bound.