The following sections of the interstate will close each night no earlier than 8 p.m. and open again by 6 a.m. the next day. Marked detours will direct drivers onto a route that will have traffic signals adjusted to accommodate the influx of traffic with more green time. Monday — Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Long Shoals Road (Exit 37)

Detour: Brevard Road (N.C. 191) south to Long Shoals Road (N.C. 146) east to I-26 Tuesday through Thursday — Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Airport Road (Exit 40)

Detour: Brevard Road (N.C. 191) south to Airport Road (N.C. 280) north to I-26 Wednesday and Thursday — Location: I-26 West from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)

Detour: U.S. 64 West to U.S. 25 North to I-26 The N.C. Department of Transportation reminds drivers to be cautious near these work zones and plan for the longer detour.