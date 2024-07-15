I-26 overnight closures continue this week

From NC Department of Transportation:

A series of overnight closures are planned this week for Interstate 26.
The following sections of the interstate will close each night no earlier than 8 p.m. and open again by 6 a.m. the next day. Marked detours will direct drivers onto a route that will have traffic signals adjusted to accommodate the influx of traffic with more green time.

Monday —

  • Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Long Shoals Road (Exit 37)
  • Detour: Brevard Road (N.C. 191) south to Long Shoals Road (N.C. 146) east to I-26

Tuesday through Thursday —

  • Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Airport Road (Exit 40)
  • Detour: Brevard Road (N.C. 191) south to Airport Road (N.C. 280) north to I-26

Wednesday and Thursday —

  • Location: I-26 West from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)
  • Detour: U.S. 64 West to U.S. 25 North to I-26

The N.C. Department of Transportation reminds drivers to be cautious near these work zones and plan for the longer detour.

These operations are part of the I-26 widening projects in Buncombe and Henderson counties. Crews will utilize the closures for various operations including diamond-grinding, concrete work on the Blue Ridge Parkway bridge, and preparation for a traffic shift in Buncombe County.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
