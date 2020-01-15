Press release from the Hospital Corporation of America/Mission Health:

Informational meetings led by Gibbins Advisors have been scheduled in seven communities in Western North Carolina served by Mission Health.

Gibbins Advisors is the Independent Monitor (IM) hired to monitor HCA Healthcare’s compliance with the obligations it agreed to when it purchased Mission Health System. In each meeting, the IM team will discuss its role and provide an opportunity to ask questions.

All events are open to the public, and no invitation is necessary. Members of any community are welcome to attend the meeting(s) of their choosing. Meetings will have limited seating and attendees will be welcomed first come, first serve. Doors will open 30 minutes before each event.

The SCHEDULE is as follows:

Cashiers Meeting (Highlands-Cashiers Hospital)

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 / 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Cashiers/Glenville Recreation Center

355 Frank Allen Rd, Cashiers, NC 28717

Highlands Meeting (Highlands-Cashiers Hospital)

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 / 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Highlands Civic Center Meeting Room

600 N 4th St, Highlands, NC 28741

Macon County Meeting (Angel Medical Center)

Thursday, January 30, 2020 / 11:30am to 1:00pm

Robert C. Carpenter Room, Macon County Community Facilities Building

1288 Georgia Road, Franklin, NC 28734

Buncombe County Meeting (Mission Hospital)

Monday, February 10, 2020 / 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Blue Ridge Room, Mountain Area Health Education Center

121 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

Transylvania County Meeting (Transylvania Regional Hospital)

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 / 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Unitarian Universalists of Transylvania County (UUTC)

24 Varsity St, Brevard, NC 28712

McDowell County Meeting (Mission Hospital McDowell)

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 / 11:30am to 1:00pm

Marion Community Building

191 N Main St, Marion, NC 28752

Mitchell County Meeting (Blue Ridge Regional Hospital)

Thursday, February 13, 2020 / 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Auditorium, Burnsville Town Center

6 S Main St, Burnsville, NC 28714

General Inquiries

inquiry@missionhealthim.com