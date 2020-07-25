Press release from Buncombe County Schools:

Don’t miss the fourth annual Ingles Pharmacy and Eblen Charities Immunization Project!

Our community partners have teamed up once again to benefit area children who are uninsured or underinsured. The Immunization Project will provide access to free vaccines that are required for children who will go into kindergarten, 7th, or 12th grade next year.

*A meningitis booster is now required for all 12th-grade students.

This event coincides with the school supply distribution on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Professionals will be on-site to provide health screenings and access to life-saving vaccines.

*Eblen Charities will require an appointment for anyone in need of school supplies in order to maintain COVID best practices. If you are in need of school supplies, please register for an appointment with Eblen Charities at www.eblencharities.org by clicking on the Tools for Schools Sign Up Here Link. This link will be active on Friday, July 31. If you have any questions, please call the office at 828-255-3066. We anticipate supplies will be limited this year. *Having an appointment is not a guarantee of availability.



Also, masks will be required for both children and adults.

The distribution of school supplies and the Immunization Clinic will take place by appointment only at the Westgate Shopping Center in Asheville on Aug. 12 beginning at 9am.

Email Eblen Charities at sriddle@eblencharities.org with questions.

Special thanks to our partners: Ingles Pharmacy, Eblen Charities, Family Care Black Mountain, and the Buncombe County Health Department and Buncombe Co. Schools and Asheville City Schools.