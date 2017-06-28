Press release:

4th Of July Fireworks Display at Lake Julian Park

Buncombe County Recreation Services will host its Annual Fireworks Display at Lake Julian Park on Tuesday, July 4th. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and picnic basket and join the fun. Experience one of the largest and most exciting fireworks displays in the area as the sky comes to life over Lake Julian. The fireworks extravaganza blasts off shortly after dark, come early and enjoy the day at Lake Julian Park.

Parking for the July 4th Fireworks Display is at Estes Elementary School across Long Shoals Road from the main entrance to Lake Julian Park. Shuttles will be operating from 8:00am until 6:00pm from the Estes Parking lot. Limited parking is available at the Lake Julian Connector Trail in the gravel lot adjacent to Wild Wing Café on Long Shoals Rd. Handicap access to the park will be allowed with a valid handicap placard, other vehicles are restricted for the day to accommodate safe movement for pedestrians. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a sweater or jacket, evenings can get cool at the lake.

Alcohol and tobacco products are prohibited on the grounds of Lake Julian. Due to the large crowds expected, visitors are encouraged to leave their pets at home. Facility areas will be available on a first come, first served basis; no reservations will be accepted for July 4th.