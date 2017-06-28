Press release:

David Gantt Inducted to the General Practice Hall of Fame

David Gantt Law Office – Asheville, NC – The David Gantt Law Office is pleased to announce that David Gantt has been inducted into the North Carolina Bar Association’s General Practice Hall of Fame. General Practice Hall of Fame lawyers are general practitioners who are outstanding members of the legal profession and whose careers have served as models for lawyers in the general practice of law. Sponsored by the NCBA Solo, Small Firm & General Practice Section, was established in 1989 and has annually recognized attorneys throughout the state since that time.

At the June 22nd ceremony, Mr. Gantt was introduced by 2016 inductee, local attorney and David’s long-time friend, Robert Deutsch. He celebrates this achievement along with 3 other 2017 inductees, Leto Copeley (Durham County), Bobby Griffin (Union County), and Tom White (Lenoir County).

David is a Board Certified Specialist in Workers’ Compensation Law, an AV Preeminent Peer Rated Lawyer through Martindale-Hubbell, is recognized by Super Lawyers North Carolina and by Best Lawyers in America. He is the recipient of the 2005 Centennial Award for Community Service and the 2007 Citizen Lawyer Award, both honors bestowed by the North Carolina Bar Association, and the 2016 Leaders in the Law Award from Elon University and North Carolina Lawyers Weekly. He is the recipient of the 2017 “Lawyer of the Year” award in the field of Workers’ Compensation Law in Asheville by Best Lawyers in America and the David Gantt Law Office has been recognized as a Tier 1 Metropolitan Workers’ Compensation Law Firm for the Asheville metro area.

David Gantt is an Asheville-based Board Certified Specialist in Workers’ Compensation Law, practicing in the areas of Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, and Social Security Disability. With over 30 years of experience representing injured and disabled clients throughout western North Carolina, David offers clients knowledgeable and compassionate representation as he pursues compensation and benefits on their behalf. David Gantt Law Office appreciatively accepts referrals in the areas of workers compensation and social security disability law.