Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

Join us for our next, and last, Walk with a Doc event.

Dr. Cutting will be the last Walk for 2017. We will start Walk with a Doc back in Spring 2018!

When: Saturday Oct 28, 10 a.m.

Where: Canton Rec Park (Covered picnic area)

Who: Dr. Paul Cutting, Orthopaedics

Walk with a Doc is a unique, physician-led walking program focused on encouraging physical activity among patients. Every Saturday at 10 a.m. Each walk is hosted by a physician speaking about a health topic of interest. Every walk is FREE and pre-registration is not required, just show up! Leashed dogs are welcomed! Walk at your own pace, and walk your own distance. This walk is for everyone.

