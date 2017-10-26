Last Walk with a Doc for 2017 on Oct. 28

Posted on by Susan Foster
Dr. Paul Cutting. Photo courtesy of Haywood Regional Medical Center
Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

 

Join us for our next, and last, Walk with a Doc event.

Dr. Cutting will be the last Walk for 2017. We will start Walk with a Doc back in Spring 2018!

When: Saturday Oct 28, 10 a.m.

Where: Canton Rec Park (Covered picnic area)

Who:   Dr. Paul Cutting, Orthopaedics

 

Walk with a Doc is a unique, physician-led walking program focused on encouraging physical activity among patients. Every Saturday at 10 a.m. Each walk is hosted by a physician speaking about a health topic of interest. Every walk is FREE and pre-registration is not required, just show up! Leashed dogs are welcomed! Walk at your own pace, and walk your own distance. This walk is for everyone.

For more information, visit haywood regional and follow our local Facebook at: Facebook.

 

