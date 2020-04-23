Leadership Asheville 2020 Buzz Breakfast series to host online webinar

Press release from UNCA:
April 28 @ 8:30 am – 10:00 am
This third event in the Leadership Asheville 2020 Buzz Breakfast series will take place via Zoom from 8:30-10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, free and open to everyone, with pre-registration required using this link.
Description from Leadership Asheville:
Throughout the series, we have been talking about how we as a community can be resilient when faced with stressors. In the light of COVID-19, continuing that discussion is crucial.
Joining us on the webinar to discuss where we are in this crisis now and how we might plan for the future will be:
Stephanie Brown, CEO and President, Explore Asheville;
Kit Cramer, President and CEO, Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce;
Libby Kyles, CEO, Asheville YWCA;
Jim Fox, Senior Resilience Associate, UNC Asheville’s NEMAC+ FernLeaf; and
Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, Interim Health Director; Medical Director, Buncombe County Health and Human Services.
Presenting sponsor for the Leadership Asheville Buzz Breakfast series is The Van Winkle Law Firm.
Leadership Asheville, a program of UNC Asheville, engages participants in collaborative community leadership projects, providing personal leadership development and community education and orientation. Many of Asheville’s civic and business leaders are Leadership Asheville alumni. Leadership Asheville’s 38th annual program will celebrate its new graduates in May.
For more information about Leadership Asheville, visit leadershipasheville.unca.edu.
