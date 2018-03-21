Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville:
Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville’s Career Fest connects you with local employment & internship opportunities.
When: Next Wednesday, March 28, 3 PM – 6 PM
Where: Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville, 36 Montford Avenue, 2nd Floor
Interact with Western North Carolina employers from a variety of fields.
- “From Job Fair to Job Offer” workshop at 3 p.m. by NC Works.
- Onsite career coaches with free help on your elevator pitch, organizing your job search and more.
- Network with representatives from prominent local businesses looking for top talent.
- Investigate the multitude of career paths & graduate school opportunities.
Some of the 50+ local employers at Career Fest include:
For a complete list of employers, and more information, visit www.lr.edu/AVLevents.
