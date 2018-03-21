Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville:

Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville’s Career Fest connects you with local employment & internship opportunities.

When: Next Wednesday, March 28, 3 PM – 6 PM

Where: Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville, 36 Montford Avenue, 2nd Floor

Interact with Western North Carolina employers from a variety of fields.

“From Job Fair to Job Offer” workshop at 3 p.m. by NC Works.

Onsite career coaches with free help on your elevator pitch, organizing your job search and more.

Network with representatives from prominent local businesses looking for top talent.

Investigate the multitude of career paths & graduate school opportunities.

Some of the 50+ local employers at Career Fest include:

For a complete list of employers, and more information, visit www.lr.edu/AVLevents.